450 students participate in ‘Reading Week’ in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinag: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started observing ‘Reading Week’ on Monday as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Around 450 students participated in the week on the first day of the week.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade inaugurated the ‘Reading Week’ at the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of the campus.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, registrar Prashant Amrutkar, KRC director and dean Vaishali Khaparde, president of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Samiti Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, director of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre and Senator Dr Chandrakant Kokate, director of Mahatma Phule Prathisthan Dr Aparna Ashtaputre, law officer Anand Deshmukh, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure and deputy librarian Dr Satish Padme were present.

Granthutsav to be held

A three-day Granthustav will be inaugurated on April 10 as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Dr Ambedkar. Books written by Dr Ambedkar, and books related to Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule will be displayed in the Grantutsav. The entry will be free for all.