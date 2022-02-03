453 APIs promoted as 'PIs'

Aurangabad, Feb 3: The list of promotions of Assistant Inspectors, which has been delayed for several days, was finally announced by the Home Department on Wednesday night. In this 453 assistant inspectors (ASIs) from the state were promoted as police inspectors. This includes 6 from the city police force and 4 from rural police.

The process of various promotions in the police department in the state has been going on for the last few months. Following the promotion of staff, there were promotions from Inspector to Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent. After that, orders were issued for promotion from ASI to PI.

In the next few days, there will be promotions from Sub-Inspector to Assistant Inspector. Sunita Misal from Pune was promoted as Assistant Inspector, Mahesh Kulkarni from Nashik to Aurangabad Railway, and Janardan Shewale from Aurangabad City Force from Akola Division was promoted as Police Inspector. Mohammed Abdul Shakeel Qureshi and Suresh Bhale of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) have been promoted in Aurangabad Railway.

Ghanshyam Sonawane promoted to Mumbai

ASI Ghanshyam Sonawane from the city has been promoted as Police Inspector, Mumbai Division. Apart, , Shamkant Patil is promoted as PI and posted in the city. Sahebrao Kamble has also been promoted as PI in Aurangabad Railway Police. Shantilal Rathod and Suresh Ganorkar are promoted as PI in Jalna Police Training Center, Rameshwar Chavan was promoted as PI in Akola Police Training Center. Prashant Patil Marol, Jai Tupe of Railway, Harish Kumar Borade of Nagpur, and Sudam Bhagwat of Mumbai Police have also been transferred and posted in the Mumbai division.