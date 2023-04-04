46 accused involved in Kiradpura incident nabbed so far

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gputa reviews the investigation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The arrest of the accused in the case of stone pelting and arson in Ram Mandir area of Kiradpura is in progress. As many as 22 teams have been appointed, and more than one team from each police station is searching for the suspects. So far 46 accused have been arrested. Three of them are minors. Another 38 persons have been identified, but they are absconding, said Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Nikhil Gupta.

Gupta reviewed the progress of these teams at Jinsi police station on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CP said, The arrested accused, their case diaries, the evidence against the relevant parties is being collected. No one is arrested without evidence. So far 46 people have been arrested. One team from each police station and five teams from the crime branch are working to trace the accused. More than 100 officials and employees including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shilwant Nandedkar, Crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav, SIT chief inspector Sambhaji Pawar, Cyber inspector Praveena Yadav, Jinsi station PI Ashok Bhandare were present.

DCP's instructions to officials

DCP Nandedkar gave instructions to the police officers of 22 squads, employees and officers of the cyber station to arrest the accused. At the same time, information was given to the officers and employees of the team about the manner in which action should be taken while going to arrest the accused.

Citizens should share videos, CCTV with police

If the citizens have some videos, CCTV footage of the Kiradpura incident, they should give it to the police for investigation, those who provide the video footage will not face any problem. Their names will also be kept confidential. Those involved in the arson case are being detained only after identifying them. The police are constantly trying to locate the suspects, said CP Dr Nikhil Gupta.