Efforts to make Punjab carbon neutral: Minister

Chandigarh, Feb 2 Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Thursday said the government is making efforts to make the state carbon neutral.

Addressing the state-level Energy Conservation Day and award function organised by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Arora said energy conservation is the focus area to abate greenhouse gas emission to save the environment.

On the occasion, the Minister felicitated government and private sector entities with state energy conservation awards at the Confederation of Indian Industrialists (CII) Northern Region headquarters here.

Dependency on fossil fuels for power generation is high, which leads to pollution and environment hazards, he said, adding that around 2,150 MW capacity renewable energy projects have been installed, which is about 16 per cent of the total installed capacity. Out of which, 1,200 MW capacity of solar plants were installed in the state.

Besides, Punjab has taken the lead to develop and notify Punjab Energy Conservation Building Code by amending National Energy Conservation Building Code for the composite climate zone applicable.

The implementation has started by incorporating in building bye-laws. Considering eight per cent growth in upcoming new commercial buildings, 18 million units of electricity will be reduced by using the conservation building code.

Urging the people to use the energy judiciously, Arora said energy efficiency in the buildings is one of the key areas to save energy in the commercial sector by adopting energy efficient design, building material and using Energy Conservation Building Code.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor