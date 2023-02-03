Man booked for torturing second wife

Aurangabad

A man hiding his first marriage married another woman. However, he used to torture over suspicion of her character and even threatened to leave her and marry another woman. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim a case has been registered with Satara police station against the accused Mohd Aref Shaikh (Bhoipura, Old Jalna).

Police said, Aaref was married but still married the complainant. After some days, she came to know that he was already married. For the past few days, he used to torture her physically and mentally over the suspicion of her character. He threatened her that he will marry to another woman. PSI Machindra Sasane is further investigating the case.