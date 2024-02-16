46th convention of Vidyut Mandal Adhikari Sangathana in city from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 46th statewide convention of the Maharashtra Vidyut Mandal Adhikari Sangathana, representing officers from various energy companies in the state, will be held on February 17-18 at Hotel Rendezvous in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The convention will bring together class 1 and class 2 officers from Mahagenco, MSEDCL, and MahaTransco. Prominent figures like director of MahaTransco Sugat Gamare, chief general managers Bhushan Kulkarni, Avinash Havere, Dr Murhari Kele, and chief engineer Avinash Nimbalkar will grace the event.

The sessions will discuss the current state, challenges, and empowerment of the three companies within the energy sector. Open discussions and deliberations are planned to address pressing issues and chart a roadmap for the future.

The organization's president pro tempore Tushar Khairnar, general secretary Sanjay Khade, Praveen Katole, and the central executive committee have urged all members to actively participate in the convention.