484 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

In all, 484 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Sambhajinagar, Mini Ghati, Gajanannagar, Samtanagar, Wankhedenagar, Bhavsinghpura, Juna Bazar, Pisadevi, Brijwadi, Bharatnagar, Honajinagar, Mondha Naka, Khadkeshwar, Naregaon, Baijipura, GMC Complex, N-11, Simply City, Dargah Road, Pisadevi, Kalpvruksha Society, Cidco, Cannara Bank, Bansilalnagar, Aurangpura, Rajnagar, Sutgirni Chowk, Tilaknagar (One each).

Ramnagar, mayurnagar, Mukunwadi (Two each).

N-3, Harsul, Satara area, N-7, N-5, Garkheda, Samarthnagar, (Three each). N-8, Jaibhavaninagar, (Four each). Chikalthana, Mhada Colony, N-6, (Five each). Padegaon - 9, Beed By-pass - 13, Others 310.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Soyegaon, Khuldabad - 1, Phulambri - 2, Sillod - 4, Kannad - 7, Vaijapur - 10, Gangapur - 11, Paithan - 14 and Aurangabad - 24.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 12

New patients: 484 (City 410 Rural 74)

Total patients: 1,52,016

Cured - 1,46,519

Discharged today: 71 (City 60 11 rural)

Active: 1839

Deaths: 3658 (00 die on Wednesday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 12

Total Doses: 41,86,723

First Dose: 27,42,801

Second Dose: 14,40,519