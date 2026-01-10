5-day Ajanta-Ellora Intel Film Festival to begin on Jan 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation (MACFF), Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre (YCC) will jointly organise a five-day 11th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) at PVR INOX, Prozone Mall will be held from January 28 to February 1. The inauguration ceremony of the AIFF will be hosted at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM Campus, at 6 PM, January 28.

Festival’s honorary chairman and renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Indian film sound designer, sound editor Resul Pookutty, Prakash Makdum, Swati Mhase Patil, District Collector Dilip Swami, Nandkishore Kagliwal, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Festival Director Sunil Sukthankar, Kamal Soni will grace the inaugural ceremony.

Beyond the film screenings, the five-day festival will feature a diverse line-up of interactive sessions and events from January 29 to February 1.

Opening Film: Sirāt

After the inauguration ceremony, the festival will screen its opening film,Oliver Laxe directed Spanish/French film 'Sirāt', an internationally acclaimed film in the race of Oscar, at INOX, Prozone Mall.

Marathwada Short Film Competition

A short film competition was organised by AIFF. The competition received enthusiastic participation from all eight districts of the region. The five finalist short films from this competition will be screened during the festival. The best short film will be awarded a memento and ₹25,000 in cash. The film appreciation workshops will be conducted across 25 colleges from January 13 to 27 to encourage maximum student participation. Registration for festival can don on the link (www.aifilmfest.in).