"Will leave politics if my name comes up in SSR, Disha Salian's death..." Rahul Kanal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Rahul Kanal who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday said that he would leave politics if his involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's death is proven.

"I have requested CM Eknath Shinde to conduct a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder case. Many people have been raising questions if I joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) because I was involved in the murder. So, I have requested the CM to do a thorough investigation into the case and answer those people. And if my name comes up in it (involvement in the murder) I am ready to leave politics," Rahul Kanal told the reporters on Saturday.

Notably, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in 2020 in his Bandra apartment. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He was 34 at the time of death.

On July 1, Rahul Kanal joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). However, he was one of the close aides of Aaditya Thackeray.

Kanal was formally inducted into the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde.

Earlier, while confirming his switch to the Shinde Sena, Kanal defended the move claiming that the Sena (UBT) chief and former CM, Uddhav Thackeray, takes decisions unilaterally at the behest of a few people and, on their advice.

"There is a thing called self-respect...tomorrow more than 1000 workers will join the Shinde group along with me," Rahul toldon Friday.

Last year, the undivided Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav, was splintered into two factions after Shinde, a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government formerly, triggered a rebellion in the ranks.

With several sitting MLAs jumping ship and switching to the rival front as it camped at a hotel in Assam, the MVA government was reduced to a minority.

The government eventually fell after Uddhav lost a test of strength in the Maharashtra Assembly and the Shinde faction, with the support of the BJP, came to power.

While speculations swirled around Devendra Fadnavis returning as CM, the BJP stumped one and all after announcing Shinde as the new chief minister.

Even as the Uddhav-led faction moved the Supreme Court challenging the change of guard in Maharashtra, the Election Commission (EC) allocated the name 'Shiv Sena' the official 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde faction.

