5 family members beaten up

Aurangabad, July 15:

Waluj MIDC police have booked seven persons for beating five members of a family for petty reasons at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Thursday evening.

Police said complainant Sheetal Rameshwar Giri (Ranjangaon), her mother-in-law Shashikala and sister-in-law Shivkanya were having dinner at around 8.30 pm. Their neighbours Ganesh Padul, Kartik Padul, Omkesh Padul, Bhimrao Padul, and two-three unknown persons entered their house and started beating them over an old dispute. On listening to the noise, Rameshwar Giri and Suresh Giri tried to intervene but Omkesh Padul beat them with a wooden rod. Later, the accused threatened the Giri family members for life and went away. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station against 7 persons.