Will give a piece of my mind to CBI: K'taka Cong Chief

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Feb 9 Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday in Shivamogga that he would give a piece of mind to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with sending notice to his daughter in a disproportionate assets case.

"CBI has much bigger work to do rather than sending a notice seeking fees and details of the education of my daughter. They need information regarding her education fees. I will write a letter recommending the CBI to look into other grave matters instead of doing this.

"The Central government is indulging in cheap politics," he said.

He confirmed that he had also got a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "They have asked me to be present for the probe on February 22," he said.

Shivakumar slammed the ruling BJP government on plans to reduce the age for the purchase of liquor from 21 years to 18 years. "The decision was dropped after the opposition from the religious seers. One can know the mindset of the ruling BJP in the state," he stated.

He said that the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory (VISL) factory in Shivamogga district will only be saved if it is given a mining license. "The BJP has been ruling at the Centre for seven years and why have they not given permission for mining?" Shivakumar questioned.

He also raked up the issue of BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar's allegation that there is misappropriation of Rs 22,000 crore regarding tender bills. "The code of conduct will be implemented in the state in another month. The government is hastening for tenders in this backdrop," he alleged.

He also stated that the Congress won't have objections for naming the Shivamogga airport after former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. However, those who lost their lands must get suitable compensation, he said.

