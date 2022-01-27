5 vehicles stolen in city

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

Five cases of vehicles thefts were registered in various police stations in the city on January 25.

Vishwanath Ramchandra Dhekne’s (58, Ghrushneshwar Colony, Jadhavwadi) motorcycle (MH20 BS 1027) was stolen from Mathura Lawns, Harsul Naka on December 27.

Syed Riyajoddin Nuroddin’s (42, Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi) two-wheeler (MH 21 Z 2195) was stolen from his house on January 23.

Zuber Hanif Shaikh’s (27, Bismillahnagar, Harsul) motorcycle (MH20 DZ 6208) was stolen from Institute of Hotel Management College parking on January 19.

A motorcycle (MH20 CE 8613) of a woman was stolen from her house on January 16.

Mustafa Gulab Shaikh’s (32, Nyaynagar, Garkheda) auto-rickshaw (MH20 EF 5819) was stolen on January 18 from Machlikhadak area.

Cases have been registered in Harsul, Mukundwadi, Kranti Chowk and City Chowk police stations.