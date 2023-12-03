50% diagnosed with diabetes, while 70% with brittle bones
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2023 09:55 PM 2023-12-03T21:55:02+5:30 2023-12-03T21:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A health check-up camp was organized by Jaiswal women's association at Jaiswal Bhavan, Konkanwadi on Saturday. The ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A health check-up camp was organized by Jaiswal women's association at Jaiswal Bhavan, Konkanwadi on Saturday. The camp was held from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm and saw the participation of over 650 members of the society.
The camp conducted general check-ups, blood pressure tests, ECGs, diabetes check-ups, hemoglobin tests, eye check-ups, teeth check-ups, bone density tests to check bone fragility, and special check-ups for women. Fifty percent of the citizens were diagnosed with diabetes, while 70 percent were diagnosed with brittle bones. One patient was diagnosed with a precancerous stage.
The camp was organized to create public awareness about the importance of regular health check-ups. The health check-up camp was a success and benefited the community members a lot. Society members suggested organizing such camps on a regular basis. Experts Dr Virend Jaiswal, Dr Paritosh Jaiswal, Dr Vikrant Jaiswal, Dr Rajeshwari Jaiswal, Dr Monica Jaiswal, Sonali Jaiswal, Dr Sheetal Jaiswal and Dr Sagar Jaiswal rendered invaluable service.Open in app