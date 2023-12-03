50% diagnosed with diabetes, while 70% with brittle bones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A health check-up camp was organized by Jaiswal women's association at Jaiswal Bhavan, Konkanwadi on Saturday. The camp was held from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm and saw the participation of over 650 members of the society.

The camp conducted general check-ups, blood pressure tests, ECGs, diabetes check-ups, hemoglobin tests, eye check-ups, teeth check-ups, bone density tests to check bone fragility, and special check-ups for women. Fifty percent of the citizens were diagnosed with diabetes, while 70 percent were diagnosed with brittle bones. One patient was diagnosed with a precancerous stage.

The camp was organized to create public awareness about the importance of regular health check-ups. The health check-up camp was a success and benefited the community members a lot. Society members suggested organizing such camps on a regular basis. Experts Dr Virend Jaiswal, Dr Paritosh Jaiswal, Dr Vikrant Jaiswal, Dr Rajeshwari Jaiswal, Dr Monica Jaiswal, Sonali Jaiswal, Dr Sheetal Jaiswal and Dr Sagar Jaiswal rendered invaluable service.