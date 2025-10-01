50-ft Ravana effigy to be burned on Vijaydashami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A grand 50-foot effigy of Ravana will be burned on Vijaya Dashami (October 2) at 7 PM at the Ramleela ground in Bajajnagar, following the Ramleela play. The effigy is being crafted by artisan Chand Khan and his 10-member team from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, using bamboo, paper, and colors. Despite rain delays, the team is confident of timely completion. The Khan family has a tradition of making such effigies. Shri Ram Janki Pratishthan President R.K. Singh has urged residents to join the celebrations.