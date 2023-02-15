50 year old encroachment in Hasankheda removed

-Petition was filed in the Aurangabad bench

Aurangabad: In a recent development, local authorities in Hasankheda village, acting upon court orders, have removed a 50-year-old encroachment that was blocking a village road. The Aurangabad bench, comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar, had ordered the road to be cleared of encroachment and for a report to be submitted.

The removal of the encroachment came after a petition was filed by Bhagwan Mangate and other villagers of Hasankheda in Kannad tehsil, demanding the opening of an old road passing through the village for daily use. The additional Tehsildar had given a positive verdict on the existence of the road, but some villagers had challenged this decision and filed an appeal with the deputy collector, which was ultimately rejected. The original respondents then filed a revision appeal before the divisional commissioner, who also dismissed the revision appeal.

Meanwhile in a new report, the tehsildar had reported that crops were standing on the road and houses had been erected in some places, making it impossible to provide the road. This led the petitioners to file a petition through Adv Chaitanya Dharurkar, which eventually led to the court ordering the district collector to make the required road free of encroachment and submit a report.