50-yr-old woman ends life mysteriously

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 50-year-old woman has committed suicide by hanging in her house at Zhari village in Khuldabad tehsil. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Padmabai Subhash Chandwade.

The deceased was staying in a rented house. On Tuesday morning, her son-in-law, who also stays in the village, knocked the door but was surprised when there was no response from inside. He then managed to step into the house and was shocked to see her mother-in-law hanging to the roof.

Acting upon the information, the Bazarsavangi police team comprising Navnath Kolhe, Sanjay Sapkal, Dilip Bansod, Prakash Thokal, Santosh Bhalerao and Santosh Pund visited the spot and brought Padmabai to the primary health centre at Bazarsavangi with the help of villagers. The acting medical officer Dr M M Chopade declared him dead on examination.

Padmabai leaves behind a family comprising three married daughters and sons-in-law. The reason behind taking the extreme step by Padmabai could not be ascertained. Further investigation is on.