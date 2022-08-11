500 agitating Anganwadi workers detained

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Anganwadi workers on Wednesday staged an agitation in front of Zilla Parishad and got themselves arrested for their 25 various demands including providing ‘Poshan Tracker App in Marathi.

The agitators were members of the All India Trade union Congress (AITUC).

District president of Anganwadi Workers union Ram Baheti said that Kranti Chowk Police detained 500 agitators and later released them.

Ram Baheti who led the agitation said that the main demand availability of ‘Poshan Tracker App in the local language. Earlier, Anganwadi workers holding tri-colour took out a morcha to the ZP office for 25 demands. The agitated sit-in on the road in front of the ZP office for one hour. Kranti Chowk Police detained 500 agitators and were released in the evening. Tara Bansode, Shalini Pagare, Anita Pawade, Manisha Bhole, Jyoti Gaikwad and others participated in the agitation.