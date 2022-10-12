500 traders get insurance cover

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh along with the post department organised an accidental insurance camp for traders and employees in various market places in the city on October 11. In all, 500 traders and employees were given insurance cover till Wednesday.

The camp organised with the initiative of Gajanan Maharaj Vyapari Sangh, Connaught Vyapari Association received good response. The camp was inaugurated at Jijai hospital, Pundaliknagar in the presence of vice president of Maharashtra Chamber Tansukh Zambad, president of the Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce Adeshpalsingh Chhabda, Praful Malani, Jagannath Kale, Laxminarayan Rathi and others were present on the occasion.

The insurance is being issued online without any complicated paperwork. The camp will continue till Friday. Mahasangh general secretary Shivshankar Swami said that such camps will be organised in every tehsil and city in future.