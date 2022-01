520 fresh covid cases in district

1 death, 401 in city, 119 in rural area

Aurangabad, Jan 14:

In all, 520 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday.

Patients found in the city are from Satara, Beed Bypass area, GMCH premises, district civil hospital, Mayur Park, Cidco area, Harsul Sawangi, Mhada colony, Harsul, Sadaf Colony, KatKat Gate, Kanchanwadi, Devanagar, Dashmeshnagar, Chawani, Nakshatrawadi, Samatanagar Chowk, MIDC area, Bansilalnagar, Jainagar, Osmanpura, Vedantnagar, Bansilalnagar, Itkheda, Jalannagar, Shahnurwadi, Pethenagar, Railway Station, Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital, Shantipura, Savitrinagar, Delhi Gate, Silk Milk colony, Supari Hanuman road, Ganeshpura, Devanagari, Jubilee Park, Prozone Mall complex, Mehernagar, Trimurti Chowk, Rahat Colony, Ajabnagar, All India Radio premises, Indiranagar Baijipura, Hanumannagar, Shivajinagar, API Corner, Apnanagar, Kamgar Chowk and Chikalthana (One each). Rokadiya Hanuman Colony, Yashodhara Colony, Begampura, Padegaon (two each) and 341 others.

Patients found in rural areas: Khultabad 1, , Sillod, Phulambri (two each), Kannad 11, Paithan 15, Vaijapur 17, Gangapur 19 and Aurangabad tehsil 52.

One death:

A 75-year-old woman from Pannalalnagar died in a private hospital while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Final case tally in the district on Jan 14:

New cases: (City 401, Rural area 119)

Total patients: 1,53,109

Cured: 1,46,734

Discharged today : (City 104, rural 17)

Active : 2,713

Deaths: 3662 (1 death today)