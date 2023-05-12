53-yr-old man commits suicide in absence of family members

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 53-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of the kitchen in his house on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday (May 12). The incident came to light today early morning. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Dattatray Shahane (Sonar Galli, Waluj).

Laxman stays with his wife and three daughters. He ended his life when his wife Shobha Shahane and daughters were not in the house. Today, his wife, on returning noticed that the door of the house is locked from inside at 6 am. She knocked on the door but was in vain. As a result, she informed the relatives staying in the neighbourhood about the incident. The relatives and others then broke open the door of the house and found Laxman hanging to the pipe of the kitchen’s ceiling.

The police personnel S B Tribhuvan, Rohit Shrimali and Arun Shrimali untied the rope encircled around his neck and rushed him to the government hospital for treatment in an unconscious state. However, the medical officer attending him declared dead on examination at 8 am. Waluj police have registered a case of accidental death. Meanwhile, the reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained. Head constable Karbhari Devre is investigating the case.