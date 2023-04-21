5311 villages in Marathwada on the brink of water crisis

Demand of Rs 100 crores: Rs 50 crores is expected to be spent on tankers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional administration of Marathwada has submitted a demand report to the government requesting Rs 100 crores to address the water scarcity affecting 5,311 villages in the region. The report includes expenses for repairing water supply schemes, acquiring private wells, and acquiring 900 tankers to supply water for the next two and a half to three months.

The region is expected to face a water shortage from mid-May to the end of July, following heavy rains last year and unseasonal rains this year that have been attributed to the effects of 'El Nino.' The demand report has been prepared by the divisional administration and has been sent to the government for consideration. The report outlines measures to be taken in response to possible water shortages in the rural areas of the region.

Acquisition of 900 tankers, 3471 wells

It is likely that 900 tankers will have to supply water in Marathwada for the next two and a half to three months. Also 3,471 wells including private wells have to be acquired. This is mentioned in the demand report from all the eight districts.

Report has been sent to the government

The report has been sent to the government. It includes expenditure on measures to be taken in response to possible water shortages in rural areas of the division, said Parag Soman, deputy divisional commissioner (Revenue).