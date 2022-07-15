57 corona patients reported on Friday

Aurangabad, July 15:

As many as, 57 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 43 in city and 14 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 57 (City: 43, Rural: 14)

Total Patients: 1,70,862

Patients discharged: 66 (City: 45, Rural: 21)

Total Discharged: 1,66,759

Total Deaths: 3738 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 365

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,66,932

First Dose: 30,26,015

Second Dose: 23,33,819

Precaution Dose: 1,07,098