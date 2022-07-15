57 corona patients reported on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 15, 2022 09:45 PM2022-07-15T21:45:02+5:302022-07-15T21:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 15: As many as, 57 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 43 in city and 14 ...
Aurangabad, July 15:
As many as, 57 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 43 in city and 14 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 57 (City: 43, Rural: 14)
Total Patients: 1,70,862
Patients discharged: 66 (City: 45, Rural: 21)
Total Discharged: 1,66,759
Total Deaths: 3738 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 365
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,66,932
First Dose: 30,26,015
Second Dose: 23,33,819
Precaution Dose: 1,07,098