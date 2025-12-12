57 Persons with disabilities receive Ayushman Cards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marking World Disability Day, the Maharashtra State Disabled Employees Association (District Branch) distributed Ayushman Cards to 57 persons with disabilities on Friday, December 12. A health camp was also organised on this occasion, where 89 individuals underwent medical check-ups. Disabled employees were felicitated during the event.

A special felicitation ceremony and workshop aimed at encouraging and empowering persons with disabilities was held with enthusiasm at the Kailas Shilp Auditorium in Hudco. District collector Deelip Swami, District health officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, superintendent of police Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, and civil surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar’s office representative Dr. Dongre were present. The programme was inaugurated by the association’s state president, Sainath Pawar.