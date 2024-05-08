576 voters cast votes from home; 297 essential service vote

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, 297 essential service voters, including police personnel and home guards, exercised their franchise at polling stations set up in the control room of the district collector office on Wednesday. Meanwhile, out of 700 registered voters, 576 individuals voted from the comfort of their homes, said deputy district collector Prabhoday Mule.

Following the submission of information with serial numbers, voters gained access to polling centers, where sealed ballot papers were provided. These confidential ballots are then deposited in designated boxes after secret voting.

A total of 842 essential service personnel are expected to cast their votes by May 10, for which polling booths have been established under the supervision of the police commissioner office and police superintendent. Notably, 32 categories of essential service workers will participate in postal voting, including 25 police personnel.

Moreover, 700 elderly and differently-abled voters were provided with Form 12D to facilitate voting from their residences. Among them, 125 are differently-abled individuals. On Tuesday, 331 voters, including 273 senior citizens and 58 differently-abled voters, exercised their right to vote.