The largest Maharashtrian restaurant chain Purnabrahma launches its 5th centre at Dosti Imperia, Thane Center. Purnabrahma, India's largest Maharashtrian restaurant chain, opened the doors to its newest outlet at Dosti Imperia, Thane Center on 29th January 2023. The recently opened outlet, led by a team of strong and ambitious women, is the brand's fifth location and a significant milestone for Purnabrahma.

The spacious dining area and modern decor perfectly represent Maharashtra's rich culture and heritage. Customers will also witness their cuisine produced in the restaurant's live kitchen. The menu features a variety of classic Maharashtrian specialities such as vada pav, zhunka bhakar, and maaswadi puranpoli modak.

"We are happy to be establishing our 5th centre in Thane, and we are especially proud that a team of women will lead it," Purnabramha Managing Director Jayanti Kathale commented on the new outlet's opening. This demonstrates our dedication to fostering gender equality and providing opportunities for women in the hospitality industry. We are confident that our customers will appreciate our food, atmosphere, and service. We have officially opened the door to our new outlet in Thane and invite everyone to experience Maharashtra's authentic flavours."

Registered under Manaswini Foods Private Limited (MFPL), Purnabramha is the Largest Authentic Maharashtrian Vegetarian Restaurant chain, with 10+ outlets in India, two outlets in Australia & USA Atlanta along with an online store in North Carolina. With a revenue generation of 1 crore each outlet, Purnabrahma has become synonymous with authentic Maharashtrian cuisine and serves food highlighting Maharashtra's rich heritage and culture. The brand has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years. Purnabrahma, which had 14 outlets prior to Covid-19, secured an arrangement for 39 more outlets. Purnabrahma's dynamic growth trajectory includes new stores in London and Dubai following gudi padwa in March 2023.

In addition to serving fantastic food, Purnabrahma also believes in making a difference in people's lives and extending a helping hand whenever possible. Sharing her thoughts on the impact of the pandemic on the F&B segment, Jayanti Kathale shared, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, people were scared & apprehensive about walking into a restaurant and having food. But as a restaurateur, one cannot just wait. We had to make our guest comfortable and feel safe. We undertook rigorous sanitization and maintained high safety standards, that helped us sail through the unprecedented times. We also joined hands with Atria Foundation and served 1 Lakh free meals to the people who were challenged and needed help."

A passionate entrepreneur, Jayanti Kathale has conceived the idea of Purnabramha to provide authentic Maharashtrian food to its guests and a genuinely cultural ambience with stellar customer service.

In addition to this, the names of the other outlets to be opened in various cities are Purnabramha Hsr and Purnabramha yelhanka in Bangalore, Purnabramha Kharadi, Pune, Purnabramha Sambhajinagar and Purnabramha Thane

