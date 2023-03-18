57.87 pc voting recorded in MUHS's election

Chhatrapati Sambhjainagar: The election for various authorities and bodies of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences was conducted smoothly at 42 polling centres across the State on Friday.

A total of 57.87 per cent of voters turned out to exercise their franchise. Election returning officer and registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal said that the election was held smoothly at all the centres.

There were 11,742 voters while of them, 6,795 voted.

Dr Rajendra Bangal said that the highest number of votes were polled at Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan Ayurvedic College-Washim (100 pc) while the lowest was recorded at Armed Forces Medical College-Pune (12.81 pc). The council will begin at the headquarter of the university in Nashik on March 20.

Box

Voting pc in M’wada

The voting percentage at the six centres in Marathwada is as follows;

-Government Medical College and Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (69.88 pc)

--Government Dental College and Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, (64.37 pc)

--JIIU Indian Institute of Medical Science and Research, Badnapur, Jalna (56.15 pc)

--Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College-Nanded (55.62 pc)

--P D Jain Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital-Parbhani (71.67 pc)

--Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College-Latur (50.50 pc)

--Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College-Ambejogai (45.13 pc)