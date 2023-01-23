KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty dance to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' in their wedding celebrations

Mumbai, Jan 23 With the stage set for one of the most awaited celebrity weddings this year - that of Indian cricketer K.L. Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, new updates are flowing in from the wedding venue in Khandala. A new video shows the soon-to-be-married couple shaking their legs on the hit track 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

In a video shared by a fan club on Twitter, Rahul can be seen enjoying the atmosphere as he also takes a little down time from the dancing surrounded by a sea of guests. The couple are set to tie the nuptial knot on Monday and had a sangeet ceremony on Sunday which was attended by their family members and members of the film fraternity.

Both Athiya and Rahul have their roots in Karnataka. While Rahul was born in the state capital Bengaluru, Athiya who was born in Mumbai and is of Tulu descent with her father, Bollywood's very own Anna, Suniel Shetty belonging to Mangalore.

While Suniel was recently seen in the streaming show 'Dharavi Bank' as a ruthless antagonist, it's been sometime that Athiya has been on screen. K.L. Rahul, on the other hand is currently witnessing a slump in his cricketing career as he seems to be out of form for the time being.

