5.8 K candidates vying for 73 posts of teachers in Bamu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 19, 2023 07:30 PM 2023-09-19T19:30:03+5:30 2023-09-19T19:30:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) received 5,815 application forms for the 73 posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors.
It may be noted that the State government approved 289 posts of teachers as per the staffing pattern of 2008. Of them, 150 fell posts were vacant during the last 15 years due to retirement or joining other universities.
The posts were not filled for one or another reason. This is affecting the teaching-learning process and Bamu’s ranking on a national level.
With the demand from teachers, youths and student unions, the administration finally got approval from the State Government.
As per the government instructions, Bamu invited online application forms for the 73 posts between August 23 and September 14. The last date of submission of hardcopy is September 21.
Talking to this newspaper, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the university received 5,815 application forms for the three posts of professors, 20 posts of associate professors and 50 posts of assistant professors.
He said that the recruitment processing is being carried out transparently under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. An average of 80 candidates are vying for one post.
Big challenge of scrutiny
The university said that there is a big challenge before the administration on how to conduct the scrutiny of such a large number of application forms and select candidates.
Candidates lobbying through political leaders
According to sources, candidates are trying to get recommendations from top political leaders, organisations and community representatives for seeking jobs. They have approached the leaders not just in the State but in Delhi as well. How the administration will deal with such tactics is a billion-dollar question. The administration may face wrath for not selecting a particular candidate.
Highest application forms for teachers in chemistry & lowest in German
The university received the highest number of applications form teachers in chemistry (452) while lost for German subjects (eight).
The subjects which 100 and above application form is as follows;
Subject------------post--------------application figure
Chemistry------Assistant Professor------452
Botany----------Assistant Professor-------443
Physics---------Assistant Professor------393
English---------Assistant Professor------372
Marathi-------------Assistant Professor-------------363
Zoology------------Assistant Professor------346
Political Sci--------Assistant Professor------272
Mathematics-- Assistant Professor------255
Economics---------Assistant Professor------231
Biotechnology-Assistant Professor-----230
Sociology------Assistant Professor-----203
Commerce---------Assistant Professor-------------167
Hindi----------------Assistant Professor-------------166
Bio-Chemistry-- Assistant Professor-------125
Journalism----- Assistant Professor--------120