5.8 K candidates vying for 73 posts of teachers in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) received 5,815 application forms for the 73 posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors.

It may be noted that the State government approved 289 posts of teachers as per the staffing pattern of 2008. Of them, 150 fell posts were vacant during the last 15 years due to retirement or joining other universities.

The posts were not filled for one or another reason. This is affecting the teaching-learning process and Bamu’s ranking on a national level.

With the demand from teachers, youths and student unions, the administration finally got approval from the State Government.

As per the government instructions, Bamu invited online application forms for the 73 posts between August 23 and September 14. The last date of submission of hardcopy is September 21.

Talking to this newspaper, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the university received 5,815 application forms for the three posts of professors, 20 posts of associate professors and 50 posts of assistant professors.

He said that the recruitment processing is being carried out transparently under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. An average of 80 candidates are vying for one post.

Big challenge of scrutiny

The university said that there is a big challenge before the administration on how to conduct the scrutiny of such a large number of application forms and select candidates.

Candidates lobbying through political leaders

According to sources, candidates are trying to get recommendations from top political leaders, organisations and community representatives for seeking jobs. They have approached the leaders not just in the State but in Delhi as well. How the administration will deal with such tactics is a billion-dollar question. The administration may face wrath for not selecting a particular candidate.

Highest application forms for teachers in chemistry & lowest in German

The university received the highest number of applications form teachers in chemistry (452) while lost for German subjects (eight).

The subjects which 100 and above application form is as follows;

Subject------------post--------------application figure

Chemistry------Assistant Professor------452

Botany----------Assistant Professor-------443

Physics---------Assistant Professor------393

English---------Assistant Professor------372

Marathi-------------Assistant Professor-------------363

Zoology------------Assistant Professor------346

Political Sci--------Assistant Professor------272

Mathematics-- Assistant Professor------255

Economics---------Assistant Professor------231

Biotechnology-Assistant Professor-----230

Sociology------Assistant Professor-----203

Commerce---------Assistant Professor-------------167

Hindi----------------Assistant Professor-------------166

Bio-Chemistry-- Assistant Professor-------125

Journalism----- Assistant Professor--------120