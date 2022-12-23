592 papers presented in the ICA conference

1,547 delegates from across the country participated in the conference

Aurangabad: Students and professors from all over the country presented 592 research papers in the Indian Commerce Association (ICA) conference being held in the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Saturday, said conference coordinator Dr Walmik Sarwade.

A three-day conference on the topic 'India's March towards a Five Trillion Economy by 2024' is underway. After the inaugural session, presentations of research papers and various seminars were held. Topics such as job creation, digital branding, human resource development strategy, inclusive development, marketing and international trade were brainstormed. These seminars were organized in the auditorium of various departments including the dramatics hall. In all, 1,547 representatives from across the country have participated in the conference. A total of 912 papers were received, of which 592 papers were read. Important research papers were presented in the conference.

Conference concludes today

The ICA conference will conclude at 11 am on Saturday in the presence of dignitaries. BAMU vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade will preside over. Bagla Group CMD Rishi Bagla and cooperation minister Atul Save will be present as chief guests.