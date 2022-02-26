6 corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Harsul, N-7 (One each). Others - 3.

One found positive in rural area.

Patients Tally in District on Saturday

Positive Patients: 06 (City 05 rural 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,607

Patients discharged: 39 (City 18 rural 21)

Total discharged: 1,65,634

Active patients: 243

Total Deaths: 3,730 (00 die on Saturday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 46,72,602

First Dose: 28,45,652

Second Dose: 17,89,490

Precaution Dose: 37,460