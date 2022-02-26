6 corona suspects found positive on Saturday
Aurangabad, Feb 26:
In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Harsul, N-7 (One each). Others - 3.
One found positive in rural area.
Patients Tally in District on Saturday
Positive Patients: 06 (City 05 rural 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,607
Patients discharged: 39 (City 18 rural 21)
Total discharged: 1,65,634
Active patients: 243
Total Deaths: 3,730 (00 die on Saturday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 46,72,602
First Dose: 28,45,652
Second Dose: 17,89,490
Precaution Dose: 37,460