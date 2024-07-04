6 K saplings of Kesar mango grown under ‘Lab to Land’ initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) grew 6,000 saplings of Kesar mango under its ‘laboratory to land’ initiative. Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Research and Development (GMNIRD) and Bamu implemented the initiative.

The grafting process of kesar mange started in August last year at the coconut farm of the campus. Senator Arvind Narode and garden superintendent Kishor Nirmal carried out the grafting. Around 6,000 saplings are ready for cultivation after 10 months.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari visited the poly house on Wednesday morning and took information about the project. He also instructed the staffers to carry out the cultivation of the saplings. Bamu will also sell the saplings to farmers at a meagre price.

Director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure and head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar inaugurated the distribution of saplings. Dr S G Shinde, Gajanan Palkar, R B More, Dr M Magre, Ganesh Pandure, Kishor Ubale and others were present.