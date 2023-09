6 Police Public School students for school state-level squash competition

Their names are: Sakshi Gaikwad (U-14 Girl); Ashmira Baig (U-17 Girl); Rucha Warale (U-17 Girl); Rehan Baig (U-17 Boy); Purva Mankape (U-17 Boy) and Rudraksha Lokhande (U-19 Boy).

Director Ranjit Dass, headmistress Geeta Damodaran and others congratulated students. Players were guided by Rohidas Gadekar.