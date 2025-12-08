602 Industries shut across 18 MIDCs, thousands lose jobs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

New entrepreneurs seeking industrial plots in Waluj and surrounding areas face a tough challenge, while official data reveals a worrying trend: 602 industries have shut down across 18 MIDCs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed over recent years.

The closures have resulted in massive job losses, affecting thousands of workers. The MIDC regional office oversees 23 industrial estates, including Chikhalthana, Shendra Five-Star, Waluj, Paithan, Jalna Phases 1–3, Ambad, Bhokardan, Jafrabad, Beed, Patoda, Dharur, Ashti, Majalgaon, and Georai. The region has 6,945 industrial plots, of which 6,203 are already allotted. While most estates remain operational and continue to support employment, Jaypur, Vaijapur, and Khultabad MIDCs remain underdeveloped, with no functional units yet. The shut-down industries have been classified as “sick units” by MIDC. Officials say they are making efforts to revive these units, but progress has been slow and results limited. Policy on Completed Plots: MIDC clarified that once a plot owner completes construction within the prescribed timeline and obtains a Building Completion Certificate (BCC), the department cannot reclaim the plot.

Closed units by MIDC Area:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 23

Chikhalthana – 163

Shendra Five-Star – 87

Waluj – 65

Paithan – 75

Jalna – 24

Jalna Phase 1 – 45

Jalna Phase 2 – 17

Jalna Phase 3 – 9

Partur – 12

Ambad – 9

Bhokardan – 11

Jafrabad – 7

Beed – 43

Patoda – 1

Dharur – 2

Ashti – 6

Majalgaon – 3