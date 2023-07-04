Infidigit to provide the SEO boost to propel Kindly Health organically in the sexual wellness market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: A progressive platform Kindly Health provides affordable options for issues with infertility and sexuality. Kindly prioritizes confidentiality and ease with at-home diagnostic testing, telemedicine consultations, and supplements. Their innovative approach, including semen sample preservation, has driven strong demand and expansion across India.

Infidigit is a renowned SEO company that specializes in driving organic growth and maximizing online performance. With a team of highly skilled experts, Infidigit has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their organic search. Their comprehensive approach combines innovative strategies, advanced tools, and in-depth data analysis to deliver exceptional results. From technical optimization to content strategy, link building, and more, Infidigit employs a holistic approach tailored to each client’s unique needs. With a proven track record of success and a relentless commitment to excellence, Infidigit empowers businesses to reach new heights through SEO.

Kindly Health has partnered with Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites. This merger involves the critical transition of the two old domains into a new domain called kindlyhealth.com along with the task of making the website SEO-friendly. This collaboration aims to enhance Kindly Health’s online presence and visibility, resulting in increased organic traffic by targeting non-brand keywords. The SEO experts at Infidigit will closely collaborate with Kindly Health’s internal marketing team to create a comprehensive SEO strategy that caters to their unique requirements.

“We are excited to collaborate with Kindly Health, a market disruptor in the sexual wellness and lifestyle space. The market for sexual wellness and health was around $ 1150 million (INR 9,425 Crores) in 2020 and is expected to grow to about $ 2100 Million (INR 17,200 Crores) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 6%. As we move forward, sexual wellness is likely to become more mainstream and we are seeing a growth in demand for SEO especially with new age health-tech and D2C platforms. Having worked with major health and fitness brands, especially in the diagnostic niche, Infidigit brings expertise in healthcare SEO which will help Kindly drive organic traffic and capture their target audience.” – Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and MD – Infidigit.

“Collaborating with Infidigit for SEO services is a strategic step in expanding our online presence and promoting accessible sexual health solutions. Their expertise will enable us to reach a wider audience, empowering individuals to address their healthcare needs effectively. Together, we aim to revolutionize the approach to sexual health.” –Raj Garg, Co-founder Kindly Health.

The partnership between Kindly Health and Infidigit for SEO services enables accessible healthcare solutions for individuals addressing sensitive sexual and reproductive problems. As a result of leveraging Infidigit’s expertise, Kindly’s innovative platform would expand organically, driving positive change in the healthcare sector.

