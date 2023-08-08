613 civic personnel to get new pay fixation benefits soon

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has decided to call a meeting of the establishment committee, on August 18, to discuss on pay fixation of civic employees who had completed their 12 years and 24 years of service.

The CSMC administration has not implemented the time-bound action programme for the welfare of the civic personnel. In hope of getting benefits, 50 municipal personnel had died during the service. Meanwhile, the decision will benefit 613 civic personnel as the meeting is going to be held next Friday.

It may be noted that the pay fixation of government employees is revised after 12 years and 24 years of his/her service. It is alleged that if the officials from the establishment section are kept happy then the works are done promptly. It is learnt that the proposal of pay fixation has not been tabled before the Establishment Committee since 2018. After publishing the news in Daily Lokmat on August 2, the CSMC establishment section geared up and compiled a list of 613 beneficiaries on the basis of their year of appointment in the past one week.

As per the list, 250 cases and 300 cases are of Class IVth employees who had completed 12 years and 24 years of their service in CSMC; while in the category of Class I to III officials, 30 and 33 cases are of officials completing 12 years and 24 years of their services.

Meanwhile, the committee’s decision will benefit the survivors of 50 personnel who had died during the service or retired without new pay fixation and passed away.