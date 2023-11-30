62 Gram Panchayats in the district awarded

Under RR Aba Patil Sundergaon award scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 62 Gram Panchayats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were awarded under the RR Aba Patil smart village award scheme for their outstanding performance at the district and tehsil levels in a programme organised on Thursday. The awards, worth a total of Rs 7.70 crore, were distributed for the six-year period from 2016-17 to 2021-22.

The Gram Panchayats that won the first position at the district level received a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh, a certificate, and a memento. The first Gram Panchayat from each tehsil received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a certificate, and a memento. Over the six years, a total of eight Gram Panchayats have won the first position at the district level.

Speaking at the event, Vikas Meena emphasized the importance of competition in driving village development. He encouraged all Gram Panchayats to strive for excellence and work towards creating clean and beautiful villages. Additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, deputy CEO of the panchayat department Omprasad Ramawat, and officials from all over the district were present.