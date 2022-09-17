620 families within flood line alerted in Paithan

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The Paithan Municipal Council administration has alerted 620 families staying in the localities, falling within the flood line, to vacate their homes and shift to safer places.

The administration has taken the preventive step to avoid untoward incidents (human or material loss) if a flood like situation arises due to the release of water in excess quantity from the Jayakwadi Dam in the river basin.

The dam authorities have released 1.13 lakh cusecs of water into the river basin. Hence the chief officer Agale inspected the areas surrounding the river. He immediately ordered the shifting of fishermen members from the Gagabhat area.

It is learnt that after releasing of 2 lakh cusecs of water then 100 families staying in the vicinity of Maulana Saheb Dargah; 100 from Shani Mandir; 150 each from Lahujinagar and Kaharwada; 100 from Santnagar etc will have to be shifted to safe places.

Today, the municipal administration has alerted these families to be ready for the shift.

Meanwhile, CO Agale said, “The administration is arranging the accommodation to these to-be shifted families in town’s Abhinandan Mangal Karyalay, Sant Eknath Mangal Karyalay, Sai Mangal Karyalay, Shrinath High School and Arya Chanakya Vidya Mandir.