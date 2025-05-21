635 electric poles collapse in city & rural areas due to rain

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapait Sambhajinagar:

As many as 635 electric poles collapsed in the city and rural areas of the district in a week because of unseasonal rains. Transformers were also damaged.

Many villages were plunged into darkness. However, all the poles and transformers were repaired and the power supply was restored, according to information provided by Mahavitaran.

Unseasonal rains caused technical problems and trees to fall, resulting in power supply failure in various places in the district. Mahavitaran employees carried out repairs on a war footing and restored the power supply. A total of 11 high-voltage and 30 low-voltage electric poles fell within the city circle. Three distribution transformers were damaged.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural circle, 213 high-voltage and 381 low-voltage electric poles collapsed. A total of 21 poles were transformers. “All poles and transformers were erected and the power supply was restored,” said officials of Mahavitaran.

Power supply restored after inspecting the 38 km long line overnight

Heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds and lightning struck the Shivur area of Vaijapur tehsil on Tuesday evening. The pin insulators on the 33 KV Loni line were damaged due to rain and lightning at Jarul Phata, Khandala and Kolhi.

This disrupted the power supply to Shiur, Loni and Bhadli substations.

Engineers and employees of Mahavitaran immediately started work on a war footing. They inspected the 38 km long line after trampling through the mud. Even in the darkness of the night, work continued under the light of batteries.

Each electric pole was inspected. A total of 35 pin insulators were found to be damaged. They were replaced and the power supply to about 15,000 consumers in 40 villages was restored at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.