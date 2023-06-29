Madhur Sharma pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with 'Bin Maahi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : With his rendition of 'Bin Maahi', singer Madhur Sharma has given tribute to the renowned Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a Pakistani singer, songwriter, and music director.

Madhur is back with this soulful rendition of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan after his tracks like 'Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke' and 'Biba Sada Dil' among others. 'Bin Maahi,' written by Swapnil Tare and penned by the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, combines elements of qawwali and soft rock.

He said, "This rendition of 'Bin Maahi' is filled with immense reverence for the original masterpiece. With every note, I have tried to capture the essence of the legendary maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan while infusing my own emotions and interpretation. I hope 'Bin Maahi' is not just a tribute to a great legend but also makes listeners and music lovers nostalgic."

Swapnil Tare also added, "It's a huge honour to work on the music of a classic by a legendary musician like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It was a pleasure to contemporize the track for current generations."

'Bin Maahi' is produced by T-Series. With vocals by Madhur Sharma, lyrics by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and music by Swapnil Tare, the song is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Considered one of the greatest singers ever recorded, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan possessed a six-octave vocal range and could perform at a high-level of intensity for several hours.

He is known for composing music of Hollywood films like, 2012 (2009), Blood Diamond (2006) and Natural Born Killers (1994).

