66 children between the ages of 0 and 5 found infected

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The number of covid infection has increased among children. In the last 11 days, 66 children between the age group of 0 and 5 were found to be infected in the city. The municipal corporation has set up a separate covid care center for children. However, its use has not yet begun. Most parents are treating their children in private hospitals.

Every day 2200 to 2500 suspected corona patients are tested in the city. On Saturday 2197 tests were carried out and 790 were found infected. Eight children between the ages of 0 and 5 were found infected. The city's positivity rate reached 36 per cent. This is a matter of concern for the city. Every day 6 to 8 children are found infected. Similarly, 38 infected children in the age group of 6 to 14 and 36 children between 15 to 18 were found positive on Saturday. On the one hand, the administration is considering starting schools. Children, on the other hand, are being affected in large numbers. A 125 bed covid center has been set up for children with the help of Garware company. However, the municipal corporation has not started using the center.

Case 1-

A 4-year-old boy from Nutan Colony was found infected two days ago. At home, the family is taking medication on the advice of a private doctor. Medicines prescribed by doctors are being given on time.

Case - 2

5 year old girl from Deshmukhnagar was found infected. Earlier, the parents were affected. Private doctors prescribed medication. The family members said that they are being treated accordingly.