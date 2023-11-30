6.6 mm rainfall in the city on Thursday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chikalthana observatory recorded 6.6 mm of rainfall early morning on Thursday in the city and adjoining areas.

Unseasonal rains have been lashing the city at night for the past three days. In all, 75 mm of rain has fallen in the district and the city in the past three days. The cloudy atmosphere has increased the cold and fluctuating temperatures. The citizens are feeling the chill in the morning and in the night, however, the temperature rises in the afternoon.

Meanwhile the mixed weather has increased the fever and other diseases among the citizens. The hospitals and private clinics are seeing increased footfall of patients with viral and cough.