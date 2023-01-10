69 candidates qualified as CA in city

Aurangabad: A total of 69 candidates were declared qualified as Chartered accountants in the CA final examination, the result of which was announced on Tuesday by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The ICAI conducted CA examinations in November-December 2022. ICAI city branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal said that 69 students qualified as CA from the city.

A total of 618 appeared for the first group or second group or both groups while 152 of them, cleared the exam. For Group-I, 183 appeared while 47 passed the examination. In Group II, 242 took the examination and out of them, 61 cleared the examination. There were 193 aspirants for both Groups. Of them, eight students were declared passed.

The ICAI branch said CA Harshal Aute secured first rank from the city followed by CA Shrikar Ausekar (second), CA Shubham Hiran (third), CA Siddesh Ganorkar Secured (fourth) and CA Kiran Bora (fifth). Branch chairman CA Agrawal and WICASA chairman CA Mahesh Indani congratulated the newly qualified CAs.