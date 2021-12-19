6L residents still away from corona vaccination in district

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

The corona vaccination began in the district 11 months back. However, around 6 lakh people are still refrained from even the first dose. They are ignoring vaccination due to the misconceptions and fear prevalent in the society.

In all, 25,99,878 persons in the district have taken first doses until now, 12,70,514 both the doses while 6,24,799 not a single dose.

54,476 persons in Aurangabad tehsil have not taken a single dose yet, 72,104 in Gangapur, 18,107 in Soyegaon, 28,599 in Phulambri, 20,709 in Khuldabad, 66,096 in Paithan, 62,232 in Vaijapur, 71,049 in Kannad and 78,284 in Sillod.

People fear to the fever after vaccination and have several misconceptions regarding vaccination. Some are ignoring vaccine as they could not consume liqure after vaccination. Pregnant women fear that vaccination would have adverse effect on the newborn.

District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said there are several misconceptions among the people due to which they are apathetic towards vaccination. Some people are so ignorant that they feel that they could not be affected by corona. Hence, awareness is being created among the people about the benefits of vaccination, he said.