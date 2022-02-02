7 booked for torturing woman

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Waluj MIDC police booked seven persons for torturing 38 years old daughter-in-law demanding money from her parents to purchase a house.

Complainant Swati Santosh Tivhade (38, Sakshinagar, Teesgaon Chauphuli) mentioned in her complaint, that her husband and in-laws frequently tortured her physically and mentally demanding her to bring money from her parents. Her parents could not fulfill their demands due to their poor condition. Two years back, they even drove her out of the house but later took her back as the relatives convinced them. However, they continued to torture her. Hence, Swati lodged a complaint in Waluj MIDC police station against her husband Santosh Tivhade, mother-in-law Jijabai, father-in-law Tarachand, brother-in-law Yogesh, sisters-in-law Archana, Surekha and brother-in-law Ramhari Surase.