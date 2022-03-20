7 corona patients found positive on Sunday
Aurangabad, March 20: In all, 7 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details refer ...
Aurangabad, March 20:
In all, 7 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Harsul Savangi, Jaisinghpura, Bhimnagar Bhavsinghpura, Nandanvan Colony, Padegaon, Vedantnagar (One each).
One patient found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Sunday
Positive Patients: 07 (City 06 rural 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,741
Patients discharged: 09 (City 09 rural 00)
Total discharged: 1,65,972
Active patients: 37
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 49,13,177
First Dose: 28,73,182
Second Dose: 19,97,747
Precaution Dose: 42,248