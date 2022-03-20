7 corona patients found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, March 20:

In all, 7 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Harsul Savangi, Jaisinghpura, Bhimnagar Bhavsinghpura, Nandanvan Colony, Padegaon, Vedantnagar (One each).

One patient found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Sunday

Positive Patients: 07 (City 06 rural 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,741

Patients discharged: 09 (City 09 rural 00)

Total discharged: 1,65,972

Active patients: 37

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 49,13,177

First Dose: 28,73,182

Second Dose: 19,97,747

Precaution Dose: 42,248