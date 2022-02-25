7 corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 25, 2022 10:35 PM2022-02-25T22:35:02+5:302022-02-25T22:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 25:
In all, 7 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Five patients were found in the city and two in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Friday
Positive Patients: 07 (City 05 rural 02)
Total Patients: 1,69,601
Patients discharged: 43 (City 21 rural 22)
Total discharged: 1,65,595
Active patients: 276
Total Deaths: 3,730 (00 die on Friday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 46,61,620
First Dose: 28,44,494
Second Dose: 17,79,979
Precaution Dose: 37,147