7 corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

In all, 7 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Five patients were found in the city and two in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Friday

Positive Patients: 07 (City 05 rural 02)

Total Patients: 1,69,601

Patients discharged: 43 (City 21 rural 22)

Total discharged: 1,65,595

Active patients: 276

Total Deaths: 3,730 (00 die on Friday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 46,61,620

First Dose: 28,44,494

Second Dose: 17,79,979

Precaution Dose: 37,147