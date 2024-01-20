7-day training camp on ‘child sexual abuse prevention begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seven-day training camp on ‘child sexual abuse prevention’ for teachers and principals of Zilla Parishad schools was inaugurated at Srinath College of Pharmacy in Bajajnagar recently.

ZP and Arpan Sanstha of Mumbai imparts training to teachers and principals under the Personal Safety Education Program to prevent child sexual abuse.

Experts Rasika Patankar, Sayali Jadhav, Diwesh Wagh and Akash Ahire are guiding the participants in the camp in which awareness of the issue of child sexual abuse, rights of children, types of abuses, statistics, short term and long term impact of child sexual abuse, POCSO Act.

Nearly one thousand teachers and principals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils are participating in this training camp that concludes on January 23.

Resource person Vilas Gaikwad and training coordinator Manoj Bhutale are working hard for the success of this initiative.