7 MGM students selected for international scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of seven students from Department of Photography of MGM Univeristy were selected for the international level scholarship.

Each of the selected students will get Rs 95,000 scholarhsip from Nikon Camera Interantional Company.

The names of the selected students Nilesh Balrawat, Rishikesh Pakhere, Harshada Patil, Harsh Gore, Zainabi Shaikh, Eknath Mhaske and Atharva Shahane.

Univerity chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Principal Dr Rekha Shelke, Department Head Baiju Patil congratulated all the students and wished them best of luck for the future.

Nikon Camera International Company annually gives scholarships to students pursuing degree or diploma courses in photography as educational assistance. Department head Baiju Patil guided the students.