7 pc increase in Jayakwadi dam’s storage in 10 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage at Jayakwadi dam increased by seven per cent during the last 10 days due to heavy rainfall at upstream projects of Ahmednagar and Nashik districts for the past few days.

Jayakwadi has 11.20 per cent water storage on Sunday while it had 33 per cent storage during the same period last year.

The thirst of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts is quenched through the dam. Also, water is supplied to the different industrial estates of these districts from this reservoir.

About 1.88 lakh hectares of land from Marathwada came under irrigation due to the Jayakwadi project.

The biggest water project in the region has only 11.20 per cent storage after two months of monsoon season.

There was very scanty rainfall in the eight districts of the region last year. This year, there is the same situation. As a result, water levels in small and large dams of the region reached the bottom.

The catchment area of upstream dams of Ahmednagar and Nashik districts has not received heavy rainfall in the last two months. So, the dams of these districts have not been filled yet.

Water starts coming to the Jayakwadi project through the Godavari basin when its stars rain heavily in these districts.

There has been heavy rain in the upstreams for the last eight to ten days. Therefore, water has started arriving in Jayakwadi. There was only 4.50 per cent water storage in the Jayakwadi project 10 days ago.

It has 11.20 per cent water storage on Sunday. The officers of the water resources department said the inflow in Jayakwadi may increase as heavy rains are predicted in the coming days.

Box

33 per cent water storage last year

As per the information given by the Water Resources Department, the Jayakwadi project had 32.80 percent water storage on this day last year. Statistics show that today's water storage is the lowest in the last four years.