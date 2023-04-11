72 hostels in all districts of Maharashtra

Minister Atul Save in Phule Jayanti celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 72 hostels including 36 for OBC boys and 36 for girls will be opened in 36 districts of Maharashtra from June, said Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Cooperation Minister of the state Atul Save on Tuesday. He also assured that the issue of public holiday on Phule Jayanti is under the consideration of the government and a decision will be taken soon.

He was speaking at a programme organized by Akhil Bharatiya Samata Parishad near the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in Aurangpura on Tuesday. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad was present on the occasion.

Under the 'Chalo Pardes' scheme by the Finance department of the Central Government, loans are given to OBC students for studying abroad. Dr Karad appealed to the needy to take advantage of it. He also announced that by starting 132 study centres in the city, facilities are being provided for the study of poor students. On this occasion, Rajabhau Shirsath and his team gave a musical tribute to great men. The singing of Nagsen Savdekar added to the festivities. Ganesh Kale, city working president of Samata Parishad, dressed in the costume of Mahatma Phule, attracted everyone.

A blood donation camp was also organized. Activists of Satyashodak Movement KE Haridas were honored with the Samata award on this occasion. Samata Parishad district president Manoj Ghodke, Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, NCP district president Kailash Patil, city president Khawaja Sharfoddin, Phule Jayanti Utsav Samiti president Suresh Bansode, Eknath Gavli, Maroti Salve, Sachin Khaire and other community members were present.